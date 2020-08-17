SI.com
Louisville commit Jaraye Williams named a Top 10 LB Prospect by SI All-American

Matthew McGavic

In his second year at the helm and first full recruiting cycle, head coach Scott Satterfield and his staff are putting together one of the best recruiting classes in the history of the Louisville Football program. As a result, it's no surprise to see a few of them receiving national recognition.

SI All-American continued with their Top 10 positional rankings for the Class of 2021, and Louisville outside linebacker commit Jaraye Williams was named as the No. 9 off-ball linebacker in the class.

"Williams is one of the additions to the list after even more careful consideration and time due to the pandemic," writes John Garcia Jr., SI All-American's Director of Football Recruiting. "In this case it was necessary considering how built for today's game the Louisville pledge profiles in space."

Louisville's coaching staff has put a premium on recruiting versatile prospects on the defensive side of the ball, and Garcia is high on WIlliams' ability to play multiple positions.

"There are legitimate safety responsibilities he executes well in the Pacific Northwest, from range to length and effective ball skills at the point," Garcia wrote. "This long defender lines up at what is more like a deep safety than traditional linebacker at times, too, proving effective moving backwards at nearly the same rate as coming downhill or off the edge."

"Williams is the type of long, rangy prospect who could occupy traditional linebacker roles and hybrid asks alike. While he'll need to fill out some at the next level, he has the frame, awareness and athleticism to line up at a new spot on each down with effectiveness."

A six-foot-three & 197-pound prospect, Williams had 30 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in his junior season for Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic. He is the son of former Louisville men's basketball star Terrence Williams, who played for the Cards from 2005-09 and was taken at No. 11 overall by the New Jersey Nets back in 2009. 

