Report: Titans Trade Former Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just two years into his NFL career, former Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is already on the move.
The Tennessee Titans have traded Brownlee to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 late round pick swap, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The 5-foot-10, 194-pound defensive back was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 146 overall pick, and has since turned into one of the better young cornerbacks in the league. In 17 games and 14 starts as a rookie last season, he logged 75 tackles (46 solo), seven for loss, nine pass breakups and two picks.
Through the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season, he had collected 17 tackles (11 solo), two tackles for loss, and one pass defense. he was inactive this past weekend against the Colts.
While he was somewhat limited in the final few games of the 2023 season at Louisville due to a foot injury, Brownlee was still among one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC. In 11 games and nine starts, he logged 30 tackles, one for loss, six pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
The Miami Gardens, Fla. native came to Louisville ahead of the 2022 season after three years at Florida State. While there were some struggles with lapses in coverage, Brownlee still made an impact thanks to his physical nature. Starting all 13 games in his first season as a Cardinal, he tallied 12 pass breakups, which was good for second in the ACC, as well as 66 tackles, 2.5 for loss, two interceptions.
During his time as a Seminole, Brownlee collected 78 tackles, 4.0 for loss, a sack, three interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 21 games.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jarvis Brownlee: Steve Roberts - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky