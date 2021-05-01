Louisville RB Javian Hawkins Goes Undrafted in 2021 NFL Draft

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal , Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2021 NFL Draft is now officially complete, and while several former Louisville football players went unselected, one in particular comes as a bit of a surprise. After seeing teammates Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick hear their names called, running back Javian Hawkins has found himself going undrafted.

Just because he did not get drafted, does not mean his dream of playing professional football is dead. He now has the opportunity to sign with any team as an undrafted free agent.

Hawkins joins tight end Ean Pfeifer, defensive lineman Jared Goldwire, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge, outside linebacker Rodjay Burns, cornerback Marlon Character and safety Isaiah Hayes going unselected in this year's draft.

While his speed and top-tier elusiveness made him an enticing draft prospect, one of which drew comparisons to some of the shiftier backs in the NFL, his 5-foot-8 and 183-pound was viewed as a significant drawback. He was generally regarded as an early day three pick.

"Hawkins lacks ideal size/power and relies more on a clear point of entry rather than creativity, but he has the speed, toughness and shifty feet to stack cuts on cuts on cuts," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote "He projects as a change-of-pace option in the NFL, especially if he earns trust as a receiver/blocker."

Related: Javian Hawkins 2021 Draft Profile

Despite opting out of the 2020 season with four games left on the schedule, Hawkins was the Cardinals' leading rusher on year, rushing for 822 yards and seven touchdowns on 133 carries to average 6.2 yards per carry.

After rushing just twice for eight yards before taking a redshirt as a freshman, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound back burst onto the scene during Scott Satterfield's first year as head coach last season. His 1,525 rushing yards ranked seventh in the nation, breaking Howard Stevens' single-season school rushing record by a running back and earning All-ACC Second-Team honors.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp