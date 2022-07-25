LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As many know by now, the Louisville football program has had an incredibly hot start in the 2023 cycle. Their 12-man class sports several of the top prospects to ever commit to UofL, and it is on pace to be the best class in school history by a wide margin.

As loaded as the Cardinals are on the offensive side of the ball so far in this class, they missed a chance to add to that mix on Monday. Miami (Fla.) Norland running back Javin Simpkins has announced that he has committed to Georgia Tech over Louisville.

Simpkins had previously been committed to the Yellow Jackets, but opted to re-open his recruitment back in late February. Louisville had already inserted themselves into the mix, getting him on campus for a visit in January, and they made his top five in early April alongside Texas, Arkansas, UCF and the Jackets.

Louisville was viewed as the early frontrunner, but traction between Simpkins and the Cardinals appeared to have cooled as the recruitment progressed over the summer months. An official visit that had been scheduled for June never came to pass, and during this time, Louisville also picked up a commitment from El Campo (Tex.) HS prospect Rueben Owens II - the top running back in the class.

Despite this, Simpkins told Rivals earlier this week that Louisville was still very much in the mix ahead of his originally planned commitment date of Aug. 25. But on Sunday, he suddenly announced a "change of plans," and he would be committing more than a month earlier than expected.

Fortunately for Louisville, their class is on solid ground when it comes to offensive skill position prospects. They hold commitments from Owens, a trio of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco teammates in quarterback Pierce Clarkson and wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Jahlil McClain, as well as Inglewood (Calif.) HS tight end Jamari Johnson.

Simpkins missed some time during his junior year due to injury, but still was able to rush for 512 yards and three touchdowns in just four games. As a sophomore, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound back rushed for 1,124 yards and 10 touchdowns, and was named a Miami Herald All-Dade 8A-6A First-Team selection.

(Photo of Javin Simpkins via On3)

