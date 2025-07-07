'26 ATH Jayden McGregory Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has successfully secured one of their top targets in the Class of 2026.
Jayden McGregory, a four-star two-way prospect hailing from Des Moines (Ia.) Valley, announced Monday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
McGregory chose Louisville primarily over Kansas, Minnesota and Missouri, but also held offers from Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee and others. He's coming off of an official visit to UofL back on June 20, having previously visited both Minnesota and Missouri.
He's the third 2026 prospect to commit to Louisville over the past four days. Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman offensive tackle Jarvis Strickland committed to the Cardinals on the Fourth of July, while Freeport (Fla.) HS tight end Julius Miles did so the next day.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound two-way player is a four-star prospect in two of the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 16 athlete in the cycle, per ESPN. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 400th-ranked recruit in the nation, and he is now Louisville's third-highest ranked commit in the class, behind only cornerback Jaydin Broadnax and running back Evan Hampton.
At the collegiate level, McGregory projects as a safety, and he shined on that side of the ball for Valley. During his junior campaign, he logged 20 tackles, one for loss, 13 pass breakups and three interceptions - including one for a touchdown. He also compiled 506 all-purpose yards as a wide receiver and kick/punt returner.
Louisville's 2026 recruiting class is now up to 21 commitments with McGregory in the fold. It's a class that ranks as high as No. 30 in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite.
(Photo of Jayden McGregory via University of Louisville Athletics)
