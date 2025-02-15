Louisville Makes Top Eight for Four-Star '26 ATH Jayden McGregory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is continuing to generate momentum in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Jayden McGregory, a four-star two-way prospect hailing from Des Moines (Ia.) Valley, announced his top eight schools on Friday, with the Cardinals in the running for his commitment. Georgia, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota and Missouri also made the cut.
Louisville is currently in a great spot when it comes to McGregory's recruitment. While Minnesota will get his first visit on May 30, the only other school who has an official visit lined up with him are the Cardinals. He is set to visit on the weekend of June 20 along with multiple other prospects.
The 6-foot-2, 182-pound two-way player is a consensus four-star prospect, and ranks as high as the No. 159 recruit in the cycle, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 223rd-ranked recruit in the nation.
At the collegiate level, McGregory projects as a safety, and he shined on that side of the ball for Valley. During his junior campaign, he logged 20 tackles, one for loss, 13 pass breakups and three interceptions - including one for a touchdown. He also compiled 506 all-purpose yards as a wide receiver and kick/punt returner.
Louisville currently sports a six-man 2026 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 39 class in the nation, per 247Sports.
(Photo of Jayden McGregory via Hudl)
