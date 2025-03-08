Top-200 '26 DB Jaydin Broadnax Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has just secured another massive commitment from out of the Class of 2026.
West Boca Raton (Fla.) HS defensive back Jaydin Broadnax, one of their top targets in the entire cycle, announced Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, South Florida and Syracuse.
It's second straight day that Louisville has landed a blue chip prospect. St. Xavier linebacker Karsten Busch, a top-300 prospect in the class, committed on Friday.
Broadnax was originally offered by Louisville last March, and he has made several subsequent visits to campus since then. Head coach Jeff Brohm recently paid him a visit at his high school back in January, and Broadnax also visited a Cardinals' spring practice earlier this week.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound cornerback/safety ranks as high as the No. 32 prospect in the talent-rich state of Florida, and the No. 199 prospect overall according to ESPN. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 317th-ranked recruit in the 2026 cycle.
With a Composite rating of 0.9026, Broadnax is the highest-rated prospect to commit to Louisville since current linebacker T.J. Capers, who sported a 0.9449 rating coming out of the Class of 2023.
Broadnax made plays all over the field during his junior campaign for West Boca Raton. In 14 games tracked by MaxPreps, he logged 38 tackles (29 solo), 12 pass breakups and an interception. He helped the Bulls go a perfect 15-0 and capture the FHSAA 6A State Championship.
Louisville is now up to an eight-man 2026 recruiting class with Broadnax's commitment, which ranks as the No. 21 class in the nation, per247Sports.
(Photo of Jaydin Broadnax: Greg Lovett - Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY Network)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky