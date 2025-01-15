Louisville Makes Top Seven for '26 DB Jaydin Broadnax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the majority of their recruiting in the winter transfer portal window wrapped up, the Louisville football program now shifts gears to the Class of 2026, and they're still in the running for one of their top targets.
West Boca Raton (Fla.) HS defensive back Jaydin Broadnax announced his top seven schools on Tuesday, with the Cardinals still in the mix for his commitment. They're joined by Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, South Florida and Syracuse.
Broadnax was originally offered by Louisville last March, and he has made several subsequent visits to campus since then.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound cornerback/safety ranks as high as the No. 33 prospect in the talent-rich state of Florida, and the No. 189 prospect overall according to Rivals. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 301st-ranked recruit in the 2026 cycle.
Broadnax made plays all over the field during his junior campaign for West Boca Raton. In 14 games tracked by MaxPreps, he logged 38 tackles (29 solo), 12 pass breakups and an interception. He helped the Bulls go a perfect 15-0 and capture the FHSAA 6A State Championship.
So far, Louisville hold a trio of commitments in the Class of 2026: Chiefland (Fla.) HS edge rusher Jon Adams, Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn linebacker Brady Ballart and Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands offensive lineman Max Merz.
(Photo of Jaydin Broadnax: Greg Lovett - Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY Network)
