Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville RB Commit Jaylin Brown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Class of 2025 offensive skill position player is heading to the Louisville football program, as Jaylin Brown has committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:
Prospect: Jaylin Brown
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 187 pounds
School: West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman
Top Offers: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Minnesota, NC State
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8550 (1,101st)
Jaylin Brown's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Brown has a good build for a running back whose game is predicated on speed and elusiveness. Film suggests he could be closer to six feet tall, and he has a fair amount of room in his legs and lower body overall to add more weight/muscle.
Athleticism: Speed is Brown's calling card, running a 10.88 in the 100-meter and 22.80 in the 200-meter. Additionally, he has a fantastic first step that helps him get to his top speed quickly. On top of that, Brown has a lot more upper body strength than you would expect from a speed back, and he has good footwork.
Instincts: As soon as Brown gets the handoff, he's off to the races with no hesitation. Not only does he have great burst, he's also very good at dicing through the line of scrimmage. He can both weave his way through traffic without losing much momentum, or use a great first cut to burst through a hole in the line. Brown's on-field speed doesn't shine as much as it does in track & field, but he's still one of the faster players on the field at any given time. While he's more so a north-south type of runner, he's shown that he can beat defenders around the edge as well. He's also a proven asset in the passing game, primarily on dump-offs with the occasion screen play mixed in.
Polish: Brown might be a speed back, but considering he took some reps at outside linebacker at Cardinal Newman, he is much more physical than you would expect. Part of what makes him such a great north-south runner is that he uses his upper body strength to help him keep his balance and remain moving forward, and he's not afraid whatsoever to use it. Plus, Brown can also shed tackle attempts with relative ease thanks in part to said physicality and footwork that allows him to change direction without losing much speed. Because of this, some of his best work actually comes inside the 10-yard line.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is yet another underrated pickup for Louisville. You'd like to see Brown continue to develop his on-field speed and have it translate more from track & field, but he does bring to the table a good, fundamental blend of elusiveness and physicality that should only get better with time.
(Photo of Jaylin Brown via University of Louisville Athletics)
