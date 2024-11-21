'25 RB Jaylin Brown Decommits From Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program high school recruiting efforts in the 2025 cycle have taken yet another hit.
West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman running back Jaylin Brown, who has been committed to the Cardinals since early June, announced Thursday that he is backing off of his verbal pledge to Louisville.
"First off, I would like to thank the University of Louisville and their coaches for spending time and effort in recruiting me," Brown said in a post on Twitter/X. "It was truly a great experience and one I will remember for the rest of my life. After a long talk with my coaches and family I will be decommitting and opening up my recruitment. Please respect my decision!"
Brown is now the fifth 2025 prospect to decommit from Louisville. Westerville (Oh.) North offensive lineman Jake Cook and Hammond (Ind.) Morton Senior wide receiver LeBron Hill both did so over the summer, Ironton (Oh.) HS defensive back Josh Johnson did so last month, while Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central defensive end Tyrone Burrus Jr. decommitted last week.
His decision comes on the heels of Louisville taking on another running back in the class a few weeks ago. The Cardinals were able to flip Venice (Fla.) HS running back Jamarice Wilder from James Madison back on Halloween.
The 5-foot-11, 187-pound speedster is regarded as a consensus three-star prospect in the Class of 2025. Brown is the 1,321st-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle by the 247Sports Composite.
Brown showcased his playmaking ability all throughout his junior campaign at Cardinal Newman. He rushed for 894 yards and eight touchdowns on 132 carries, helping the Crusaders go 9-2 and reach the regional finals of the Class 1M playoffs. So far during his senior season, he has rushed for 935 yards and 13 touchdowns on 110 carries over nine games.
Following Brown's decommitment, Louisville is down to a 11-man class in the 2025 cycle.
(Photo of Jaylin Brown via University of Louisville Athletics)
