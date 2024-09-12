Louisville RB Commit Jaylin Brown Off to Explosive Start to Senior Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - So far to start their 2024 season, the Louisville football program has gotten some incredible production out of their running back room. As it turns out, one of their future running backs is also off to a hot start to their respective season.
Louisville football Class of 2025 commit Jaylin Brown is not even a month into his senior season, but the West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman running back is already very much in midseason form.
In just three games up to this point, Brown has already rushed for 428 yards and five touchdowns on just 42 attempts, which works out to 10.2 yards per carry. He kicked off his season with 13 rushes for 145 yards and a touchdown against Monsignor Pace, followed that up with 12 carries for 190 yards and two scores vs. Carrollwood Day, then most recently had 17 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11, 187-pound speedster is regarded as a three-star prospect across all four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 95 running back and the No. 159 recruit in the talent-rich state of Florida per 247Sports' in-house rankings.
Brown has long been showcasing his playmaking ability at Cardinal Newman. As a junior, he rushed for 894 yards and eight touchdowns on 132 carries, helping the Crusaders go 9-2 and reach the regional finals of the Class 1M playoffs. As of this writing, he has 2,132 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground at Cardinals Newman.
A multi-sport athlete, Brown is also proficient in track & field. He was a state qualifier as junior, posting a 10.88 time in the 100-meter dash and a 22.80 in the 200-meter. He also clocked a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash.
(Photo of Jaylin Brown: via University of Louisville Athletics)
