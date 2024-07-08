Jeff Brohm Named to Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football head coach Jeff Brohm has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Dodd Trophy, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation announced Monday.
The Dodd Trophy is presented annually to the college football head coach whose team "enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity." The award takes into account both on-field success, as well as the program's Academic Progress Rate (APR), Graduation Success Rate (GSR) and community service.
Brohm is one of 21 head coaches from across the FBS to make the watch list. He's also one of six coaches from the ACC to make the watch list, joining Mario Cristobal (Miami), Dave Doeren (NC State), Mike Norvell (Florida State), Brent Pry (Virginia Tech), and Dabo Swinney (Clemson). The ACC tied the SEC for the most selections.
A midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy will be released later this fall during the season, and five finalists will be determined following the end of the regular season. The winner of the 2024 Dodd Trophy will be announced during the week of the Peach Bowl, which is set for Jan. 1, 2025.
Brohm left Purdue to coach Louisville ahead of the 2023 season, and immediately elevated his alma mater. The Cardinals went 10-4 for their first 10-win season since 2013, while making their first appearance in the ACC Championship Game since joining the conference in 2014.
Year two under Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
