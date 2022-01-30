Class of 2022 DB Jeremiah Caldwell Commits to Louisville

The defensive back from Michigan is the 14th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2022 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that three commits this weekend for the Louisville football program.

Jeremiah Caldwell, a Class of 2022 prospect out of Belleville (Mich.) HS who plays both cornerback and safety, announced Sunday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

He joins '23 prospects Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson and Louisville (Ky.) Male cornerback Jeremiah Collins as recruits who pulled the trigger during Louisville's massive recruiting weekend.

Caldwell was previously committed to Kentucky before decommitting in early August, and was also in the mix with Tennessee and Michigan State before choosing Louisville. He also has offers from Michigan, Iowa State and others.

The 6-foot-2, 177-pound defensive back ranks as the No. 11 prospect in the state of Michigan, the No 42 corner in the class, and the No. 402 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. He helped lead Belleville to a 13-1 record in 2021.

His commitment fills a huge position of need for the Cardinals. After the departure of Greedy Vance and Kani Walker, Louisville had just five returning cornerbacks and none incoming, although they do return Kei'Trel Clark. Over on the back end, the Cardinals bring back six safeties, including starter Kenderick Duncan.

Caldwell is the 14th overall high school commitment for Louisville in the Class of 2022, and can ink his National Letter of Intent as early as next Wednesday on National Signing Day. The Cardinals also have five incoming transfers as part of the class.

(Photo of Jeremiah Caldwell: Junfu Han - Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

