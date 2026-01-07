Kentucky Transfer DLs Jerod and Jacob Smith Commit to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is adding two more defensive transfers from their sworn in-state rival.

Former Kentucky defensive ends Jerod Smith II and Jacob Smith announced Tuesday that they have committed to the Cardinals. They're the second and third former Wildcats to transfer to UofL in this cycle, following cornerback D.J. Waller.

The twin brothers are Louisville's seventh and eighth portal commitments of the cycle. They join Waller, Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, Missouri running back Marquise Davis, Miami defensive tackle Daylen Russell, Boston College offensive guard Eryx Daugherty and Delaware offensive tackle Anwar O'Neal.

These eight are the first to offset 23 portal defections that UofL has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

Jerod was a productive rotational lineman for the Wildcats this past season. Playing in all 12 games, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound edge rusher logged 27 tackles (18 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss (fourth-most on the team), a sack and a forced fumble. He also played in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2024, collecting seven tackles (four solo) plus an assisted tackle for loss.

Jacob was barely able to see the field during his two seasons in Lexington, primarily due to various injuries. The 6-foot-4, 248-pound edge played just 25 total snaps in 2024 and 17 in 2025, and did not log a single statistic.

The twin brothers, who are natives of Somerset and played their senior seasons at Corbin (Ky.) HS, were blue chip prospects coming out of high school. Per the 247Sports Composite's Class of 2024 ratings, Jerod was the No. 195 recruit in the nation and top-ranked player in Kentucky, while Jacob was ranked the 221st recruit nationally and second in the Commonwealth.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Jerod Smith II via University of Kentucky Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky