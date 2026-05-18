'27 DL Jesiah Fields Commits to Louisville

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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has struck again in the Class of 2027.

Charlotte (N.C.) Corvian Community defensive lineman Jesiah Fields announced Monday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Fields chose Louisville primarily over Georgia Tech, Maryland, Rutgers and South Carolina. He also held offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Texas, USC and others.

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(Photo of Jesiah Fields via Instagram)