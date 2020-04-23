Louisville Report
New York Jets select Mekhi Becton in final Sports Illustrated 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Matthew McGavic

The day of the 2020 NFL Draft is finally here, and soon we will know where the top prospects in the draft pool will land after months of speculation, including former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

Before the real draft takes place tonight, Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson released his 2020 NFL Mock Draft 18.0, in which he projects the New York Jets to draft Becton with the No. 11 overall pick.

"The Jets ranked near the bottom of Football Outsiders offensive line rankings in both run blocking (31st) and pass blocking (30th) in 2019. While the Jets have made several additions to the offensive line via free agency, I don’t think Joe Douglas is done yet. A mountain of a man (6'7" and 364 pounds) with vines for arms (35 5/8"), the 20-year-old Becton has work to do on technique, but he has rare movement skills for his size and as much potential as any offensive lineman in the draft."

According to Hanson, Becton is the third offensive tackle to be drafted following Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Jr. to the Giants at No. 4 & Iowa's Tristan Wirfs to the Browns at No. 10.

Becton is the No. 13 overall draft prospect on Sports Illustrated's Top 100 Big Board 2.0, and No. 3 offensive tackle prospect trailing both Wills and Wirfs.

