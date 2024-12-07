Louisville OL Joe Crocker to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville offensive lineman Joe Crocker plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced Saturday. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.
"I am very grateful and thankful for all the opportunities and experiences I've had here at the University of Louisville," Crocker wrote in a post to Twitter/X. "I am excited for the next chapter ahead."
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive tackle joined Louisville as part of their 2023 recruiting class, but has seen minimal on-field time during his two years as a Cardinal. He played just eight offensive snaps against Murray State as a true freshman, then only 16 combined offensive snaps over three games this season. He also got some run on special teams this year, playing 34 snaps over six games on the field goal kicking unit.
The Nashville, Tenn. native was regarded as the No. 20 prospect in the state of Tennessee, the No. 45 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 654 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.
Crocker is the 12th Louisville player to announce that he will enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season last weekend, and the 14th overall.
Monday, Dec. 9 will mark the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. Players will then have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter the portal under current NCAA guidelines.
Louisville will learn their bowl draw on Sunday, Dec. 8 following the end of conference championship weekend.
(Photo of Joe Crocker: Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
