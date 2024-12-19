FIU Transfer Safety JoJo Evans Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another impact defender is opting to continue their collegiate career with the Louisville football program.
Safety JoJo Evans, a First-Team All-Conference USA defender this season at Florida International, announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Evans is the second player this cycle to leave FIU and head to UofL, joining offensive lineman Naeer Jackson, and the fourth defensive transfer to commit to the Cards. So far, Louisville have secured eight portal pickups in the cycle.
As you can guess, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound strong safety is coming off of an extremely impactful 2024 campaign for the Panthers. Starting all 12 games, he led the team in pass breakups with seven and was third in tackles with 93, with both marks ranking seventh in C-USA. He also snagged a team-best two interceptions, logged three tackles for loss and forced one fumble.
The Riviera Beach, Fla native started his career at Marshall, where he played a pair of seasons before joining Kent State for the 2022. That was Evans' breakout season, as he tallied 83 tackles, 4.0 for loss, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. He joined FIU ahead of the 2023 season, but did not see any action that year.
In 40 games played over the course of Evans' career, he has compiled 200 tackles (117 solo), seven for loss, half a sack, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 17 players of their own enter the portal prior to the Dec. 28 deadline.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of JoJo Evans: Dave Hyatt - Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
