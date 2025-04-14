Report: Louisville WR JoJo Stone to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville wide receiver Joseph "JoJo" Stone plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer.
Stone is the second Louisville player to announce their intention to enter the portal following the conclusion of the Cardinals' spring practice, joining offensive lineman Austin Collins. The 10-day spring transfer window will officially open on Wednesday, Apr. 16.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound pass catcher was a highly-ranked prospect coming out of the Class of 2024. He was the No. 540 prospect in the 247Sports Composite, but had peaked as high as the No. 68 prospect in the Composite before injuries in high school slowed him down. He was formerly a long-time LSU commit before flipping to Louisville.
However, Stone barely saw the field in his lone year as a Cardinal. He logged two offensive snaps and one special teams snap in the opener against Austin Peay, then just 10 special teams snaps in the Sun Bowl vs. Washington. Stone had also been primarily running with the second and third team unit this past spring.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, with Stone being the 21st player to move on this offseason, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 20 commitments via the portal up to this point, and are expected to add more in the spring window.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
