Louisville CB Target Jordan Allen Makes His College Decision

The First-Team All-State defensive back from Louisiana was down to the Nittany Lions, Canes and Cardinals.

(Photo of Jordan Allen: Scott Clause - USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LAFAYETTE, La. - Despite a slow start on the recruiting trail in the 2022 cycle, the Louisville football program has been picking up steam. After not landing their first commitment in the Class of 2022 until late April, the Cardinals had a stretch in which they secured four verbal pledges in last two and a half weeks.

But, as of late, some targets have started to slip away, including another on Saturday. Jordan Allen, a cornerback who plays for Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy, announced Saturday that he has committed to Penn State.

The was a recruitment that heavily favored the Cardinals, as they had the luxury of being only one of two schools two get an official visit out of him, with the other school being Miami. However, Penn State was supposed to be his third visit, before having to cancel, and the Nittany Lions made a late push for the Louisiana product.

This is the latest in a string of recruitments in which Louisville found themselves on the losing end. Wide receiver Marquarius 'Squirrel' White picked Tennessee, offensive lineman Bradley Mann chose Pitt, and now Allen is heading to Happy Valley.

Sure, Louisville does have the excuse that this is a much smaller class than normal. In late April, head coach Scott Satterfield said that due to the amount of players returning for the 2021 season, that the program "may only have 10 to 12 scholarships" for the cycle. So far, the Cardinals are at six commitments in the class.

But, this was a recruitment that Louisville needed to win, especially with the class being as small as it is. This is further magnified when taking into account that defensive end/outside linebacker Popeye Williams is the lone defensive commit.

As a junior for the Knights, Allen hauled in five interceptions, logged 60 total tackles, and was called "one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in the country" by MaxPreps, who named him an All-State selection. The 6-foot, 182-pound defensive back ranks as the No. 494 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

