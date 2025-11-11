SI

College Football Playoff Rankings: Live Reaction to Second CFP Top 25 Release

How much of a shakeup will we see this week?

Cameron Dickey (center) had 145 yards of total offense in the Red Raiders’ win vs. BYU on Saturday.
The top of the College Football Playoff rankings should see virtually no changes following a Week 11 slate in which the top six teams all won. After that, though, there should be some differences.

Then-No. 8 Texas Tech took care of then-No. 7 BYU to move ahead in the Big 12 race and likely knock the Cougars out of the playoff picture (for now). Meanwhile in the ACC, presumed favorite Virginia (No. 14 last week) fell at home to Wake Forest and Cal pulled off an overtime, road upset at Louisville (No. 15).

How will the committee take those results into consideration Tuesday night? Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer will break down this week’s College Football Playoff rankings and answer your questions live. Watch below.

