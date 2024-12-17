Louisville Report

Former FAU OL Jordan Church to Visit Louisville

The offensive guard was previously committed to Louisville coming out of high school before switching to the Owls.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls offensive lineman Jordan Church (54) gets ready for the snap during the second quarter against the South Florida Bulls at FAU Stadium.
Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls offensive lineman Jordan Church (54) gets ready for the snap during the second quarter against the South Florida Bulls at FAU Stadium. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another transfer is set to visit the Louisville football program, and it's one that the Cardinals are very familiar with.

Former Florida Atlantic offensive lineman Jordan Church is in line to visit Louisville on Wednesday, he announced on social media.

Church was previously committed to the Cardinals out of high school, but backed off that verbal pledge just days before head coach Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati. The Bradenton, Fla. native eventually committed to FAU a couple weeks later.

After redshirting his true freshman campaign, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive guard was elevated to starter for this season, and excelled in that role. Starting all 12 games at left guard, Church gave up just three sacks and 15 total pressures in 404 pass block snaps and 739 blocking snaps overall. He was named to the All-AAC Third Team by College Football Network for his efforts.

Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s winter transfer portal window, and have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter. So far, Louisville has seen 17 players of their own enter the portal, while landing six transfer commitments.

Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.

(Photo of Jordan Church: Reinhold Matay - Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

