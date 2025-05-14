'26 S Jordan Crutchfield Names Louisville to Top Six
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program continue to make waves with high-caliber prospects in the Class of 2026.
Fort Pierce (Fla) Westwood safety Jordan Crutchfield announced his top six schools on Tuesday, with the Cardinals still in the running for his commitment. Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami and Mississippi State also made the cut.
Cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis has been Crutchfield's lead recruiter, with Ellis extending him an offer back in January. Crutchfield is set to take an official visit to campus this June.
“Coach Ellis at Louisville is great,” Crutchfield told On3. “He is great, I like the staff a lot and they have been consistently producing good defensive backs. I the facilities and the education they offer too.”
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound two-way prospect ranks as high as the No. 61 recruit in the talent-rich state of Florida, and comes in as the No. 399 player in the cycle, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Crutchfield was a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball, but did the bulk of his damage on defense. In 10 games this past season as a junior for Fort Pierce, he logged 30 tackles, four for loss, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He also caught 25 passes for 495 yards and five touchdowns over on offense.
Louisville currently sports 13 commitments in their 2026 recruiting class. It ranks as high as the No. 15 class in the nation, per 247Sports.
(Photo of Jordan Crutchfield: Jon Santucci - USA Today Florida Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)
