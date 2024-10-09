'25 DB Josh Johnson Decommits From Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the Louisville football program's Class of 2025 commitments is instead opting to go somewhere else.
Josh Johnson, a cornerback/safety hailing from Ironton (Oh.) HS, announced Wednesday that he would be backing off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
"After a lot of reconsideration, praying and talking with my family and coaches I believe it would be in my best interest to decommit from the university of Louisville," Johnson said in a post to Twitter/X. "Thank you Coach brohm and the whole Louisville coaching staff for believing in me. Please respect my decision."
Johnson is now the third 2025 prospect to decommit from Louisville. Westerville (Oh.) North offensive lineman Jake Cook and Hammond (Ind.) Morton Senior wide receiver LeBron Hill both did so over the summer.
Johnson had been a longtime target of Louisville, being extended a scholarship offer by the Cardinals in mid-January. After that, Louisville's recruitment of him after that took off. He took an unofficial visit soon after being offered, then took an official visit in early June before committing on June 14.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound defensive back ranks as high as the No. 17 prospect in the state of Ohio and the 41 corner in the nation, according to On3. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 929 prospect in the 2025 cycle.
Taking reps primarily at cornerback but also at safety for Ironton, Johnson put together a very productive junior campaign. In 12 games tracked by MaxPreps, he logged 64 tackles, 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Four game into his senior season, Johnson has logged 27 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.
Following Johnson's decommitment, Louisville is down to a 12-man class in the 2025 cycle.
(Photo of Josh Johnson via University of Louisville Athletics)
