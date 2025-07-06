Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville TE Commit Julius Miles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is welcoming another high end Class of 2026 offensive skill position play to the fold, as Julius Miles has committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Julius Miles
Position: Tight End/Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds
School: Freeport (Fla.) HS
Top Offers: Colorado, Florida State, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8826 (548th)
Julius Miles' Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Miles has a very good base frame for his position. He's among the tallest tight ends in the Class of 2026, and couples that was a great wingspan that's easily at least plus-three. Has a mostly wiry muscle tone to him, but definitely has the room to add more weight.
Athleticism: Considering that Miles also plays basketball and participates in track & field, he is incredibly athletic. He's got good long stride open field speed, but also great quick twitch footwork for someone of his size. On top of that, he flashes both a great vertical (aided by the fact the he's a high jumper in T&F) and play strength.
Instincts: What stood out the most on film was Miles' footwork and play strength. He's got a great first step off the line of scrimmage, and is a crisp route runner for a tight end who knows how to find the soft spot in middle zones and make snappy out-breaking cuts. Additionally, Miles plays through contact very well, and isn't afraid to take and deliver big hits. He can bulldoze right through press man coverage, and regularly showcases the ability to make heavily contested catches. While not his forte, he's also got some decent run-after-catch ability on screens due to his good downfield vision and great positional speed.
Polish: While listed as a tight end, Miles is more so of a wide receiver/tight end hybrid. He takes the majority of his snaps lined up on the outside or in the slot, and not nearly as often as an inline blocker. He has reliable hands and overall good body control, but doesn't appear to have a super big catch radius. Miles has flashed the ability to leap for the heavens and high point the ball, but needs to do a better job of consistently going up and getting it. His physicality shines in the fact that he is nearly impossible to bring down in one-on-one tackle situations, and is a fantastic downfield blocker - especially when lined up at wide receiver.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a great pick up for Louisville. Miles brings to the table a great blend of size and athleticism, and knows how to maximize both out on the football field to his advantage. He'll have to be a little more consistent in some areas, but with his relative position versatility, there is a path to early playing time here.
