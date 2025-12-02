Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Commit Jordan Vann
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Louisville football program closing in on the early signing period, they were able to seal to deal with a recent target, flipping Jordan Vann from Michigan State earlier this week.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Jordan Vann
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
School: Middletown (Oh.) HS
Top Offers: Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan State, Virginia, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8722 (964th)
Jordan Vann's Senior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Regardless of if he will play close to the line of scrimmage or not, Vann has a good positional height and and solid length to him. What really stands out is that, while his actual frame is a tick wiry, he sports a very good muscle tone - especially in his upper body.
Athleticism: For a safety, Vann in incredibly fast in the open field, as he carries some upper-tier long stride speed. Both north-south and laterally, he also has some good footwork/foot speed to boot. Additionally, his play strength is much greater than his slightly wiry frame would suggest.
Instincts: What stands out the most on Vann's film is how fast he can make a play on the ball when sitting in coverage - which is a fantastic trait for a safety. He doesn't hesitate one bit, takes very good pursuit angles, and has incredible closing speed on the ball carrier. As the play unfold, Vann has a fairly quick backpedal and good overall feel for his zone and who is approaching it. Not to mention that, more often than not, he does well with keeping his eyes on the backfield when dropping back. When playing a little closer to the line of scrimmage, he has good timing and gap integrity on blitzes. On top of that, for a safety, Vann plays surprisingly well in man coverage. He rarely ever takes a misstep, and even when he does, he doesn't make it worse by taking a bad recovery angle.
Polish: Vann might be a safety, but he wore a lot of hats at Middletown. He played two-high, deep middle, nickelback and off-ball linebacker, while also returning kick/punts and getting some reps at running back and wildcat quarterback. Regardless of where he is aligned, he plays with a physical edge to him. Whether he's shedding a block from an offensive lineman or making a play on a tight end, he's not going to back down. When sitting in coverage, Vann has fairly fluid hips to go with his above average footwook, which allows him to glide smoothly through his zone. As far as his tackling fundamentals, they're hit-or-miss. Sometimes he wraps up nicely, sometimes he leads a bit too much with his shoulder.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a much better pickup than his recruiting ranking suggests. He has good athletic intangibles to him that can only get better, and has the instincts and mindset that you want from your last line of defense. Not to mention with his position versatility, he could play STAR for Louisville as well. Vann is very much a candidate for early playing time.
(Photo of Jordan Vann via University of Louisville Athletics)
