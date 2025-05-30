Louisville Hosting Multiple '26 Prospects to Kick Off Big Recruiting Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The first two years of the Jeff Brohm era of the Louisville football program has been a rousing success so far. The Cardinals are 19-8, have made an appearance in the ACC Championship Game, and won a bowl game this past season as well.
That on-field momentum that Louisville has generated is carrying into their recruiting efforts as well. So far, they have landed 14 commitments in the Class of 2026, and it ranks as the No. 15 class in college football up to this point. With the summer months on the horizon, the rubber is really starting to meet the road on the recruiting front.
Starting today, Louisville will be hosting multiple 2026 prospects for official visits over the next four weekends. For the weekend of May 30, nine recruits will be on campus, according to 247Sports.
The headlining prospect of the weekend is Aledo (Tex.) HS wide receiver Kaydon Finley, who is the son of former NFL tight end Jermichael Finley. He's the lone four-star recruit to visit this weekend according to the 247Sports Composite.
Two of the prospects planning on visiting are those already committed somewhere. Chiefland (Fla.) HS edge rusher Jon Adams is the lone Louisville commit visiting, while Atlanta (Ga.) Carver cornerback Terrious Favors is committed to Boise State. Additionally, one in-state prospect will also be on campus, in the form of Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin defensive lineman Josiah Hope.
Below is the full list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend, sorted alphabetically by last name:
Jon Adams
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
School: Chiefland (Fla.) HS
Top Offers: FIU, Tulane
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8483 (1,226th)
Devonte Anderson
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
School: Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
Top Offers: Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8672 (878th)
Pete Eglitis
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 270 pounds
School: Columbus (Oh.) Bishop Watterson
Top Offers: Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Missouri, Pitt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Terrious Favors
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds
School: Atlanta (Ga.) Carver
Top Offers: Boise State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, SMU, Tulane
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8567 (1,103rd)
Kaydon Finley
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 200 pounds
School: Aledo (Tex.) HS
Top Offers: Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9499 (111th)
Josiah Hope
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 300 pounds
School: Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin
Top Offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8803 (579th)
Nick Lautar
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds
School: Lebanon (Oh.) HS
Top Offers: Baylor, Kentucky, Pitt, Rutgers, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
D.J. Williams
Position: Wide Receiver/Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day
Top Offers: Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8808 (565th)
Jamarcus Whyce
Position: Defensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 265 pounds
School: Dayton (Oh.) Trotwood-Madison
Top Offers: Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8844 (501st)
(Photo of Kaydon Finley via Twitter/X)
