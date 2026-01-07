Tulane Transfer TE Justyn Reid Commits to Louisville

This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's avalanche of transfer portal pickups continues to press onwards.

Former Tulane tight end Justyn Reid announced Monday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

He's the seventh commitment of the day, following Boston College offensive guard Eryx Daugherty, Delaware offensive tackle Anwar O'Neal, Kentucky defensive linemen Jerod and Jacob Smith, Purdue defensive tackle Demeco Kennedy and Georgia Southern offensive tackle Johnnie Brown III,

Reid is Louisville's 11th portal commitment of the cycle. He joins the aforementioned six, Kentucky cornerback D.J. Waller, Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, Missouri running back Marquise Davis and Miami defensive tackle Daylen Russell.

These 11 are the first to offset 23 portal defections that UofL has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

