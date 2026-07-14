Four-Star '27 DL Kadin Fife Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite a rash of recent decommitments, the Louisville football program is still excelling out on the recruiting trail.

Centre (Ala.) Cherokee County defensive lineman Kadin Fife, a four-star prospect in the Class of 2027, announced Tuesday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Fife had previously been committed to Tennessee, but backed off that commitment back on June 24. He also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, USC and others, and even took visits to the Bulldogs, Rebels and Volunteers earlier this summer before eventually choosing UofL.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound tackle ranks as high as the No. 11 prospect in the state of Alabama and the 33rd-ranked defensive lineman in the cycle, per On3/Rivals. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 390 recruit in the nation.

Previously with Summerville (Ga.) Chattooga before transferring to Centre (Ala.) Cherokee County, Fife was a disruptive force in the middle of their defensive line this past season as a junior. In eight games tracked by MaxPreps, he collected 31 total tackles, 10.0 for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble.

Fife is now the 16th commitment in Louisville's 2027 recruiting class. He's also the fourth four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite to be currently committed to the Cardinals, joining Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy wide receiver Ja'Hyde Brown, Lithonia (Ga.) HS running back A.J. Tillman and Cleveland (Oh.) Villa Angela-St. Joseph tight end D'Angelo White.

His commitment is the latest in an up-and-down period for the Cardinals. While they have secured six commitments since the month of June, including Fife, they've also had four decommit during this time - including two four-star prospects in wide receiver Chuck Alexander and cornerback Allen Evans IV.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Kadin Fife: Caleb Sisk via Tennessee Volunteers On SI)