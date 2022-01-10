Louisville CB Kani Walker Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville cornerback Kani Walker has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a report by Rivals.

Walker is the second Cardinals cornerback to enter the portal, following the footsteps of Greedy Vance. The true freshman is one of eight Louisville players to enter the portal since the end of the regular season in late November, and tenth overall.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back saw the field only a handful of time during his first season at the collegiate level, playing in just five games. He tallied a single tackle on the year, coming in Louisville's regular season finale against Kentucky.

The Suwanee, Ga. native came in as part of Louisville's 2021 recruiting class, and was a promising prospect. He recorded four interceptions, seven pass break ups and a pair of forced fumbles during his senior year at Douglas County, and was ranked as the No. 849 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

As a result of Walker's departure, an already thin secondary for Louisville gets even thinner. Between the graduation, the NFL and the portal, the Cardinals return only five scholarship corners and four scholarship safeties. As it currently stands, only two defensive backs are coming in for next season, although both are safeties.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force.

