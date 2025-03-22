Louisville Picks Up Commitment from '26 DL Kevontay Hugan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has struck again in the Class of 2026.
Sarasota (Fla.) Booker defensive lineman Kevontay Hugan announced Saturday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over held offers from Baylor, Georgia Tech, Miami, Missouri, Penn State, USC and others.
Hugan is the sixth 2026 prospect to commit to Louisville over the last 15 days. St. X teammates linebacker Karsten Busch and running back Marlon Harbin, defensive back Jaydin Broadnax, offensive tackle Joel Ervin and running back Evan Hampton have also pulled the trigger in that span.
Per the 247Sports Composite, The 6-foot-2, 235-pound defensive end comes in as the No. 41 defensive lineman in the class, the No. 58 prospect in the Sunshine State, and the 411th-ranked recruit in the nation.
One look at his stat line from the 2024 season, and you'll understand why he's so highly regarded. As a junior for Booker, Hugan put up a whopping 118 tackles, 36 of which were for a loss, as well as 18 sacks.
A multi-sport athlete, Hugan also takes part in track & field. He's made a state qualifier in the shot put, as well as regionals in both the discus and 100-meter dash - with his best mark in the latter being 11.22 (2.8).
Louisville is now up to a 12-man 2026 recruiting class with Hampton's commitment, which ranks as the No. 10 class in the nation, per247Sports.
(Photo of Kevontay Hugan: Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky