Competition Continues for Starting Kicker & Punter

The competition at kicker and punt didn’t get cleared up after Louisville football’s first scrimmage of the fall according to head coach Scott Satterfield.

With the departures of starting place kicker Blanton Creque and punter Mason King from last year’s team, Louisville has an open competition at both special teams’ positions.

Creque, a four-year started, ended his career as the most accurate kicker in program history and hit the third-most field goals all-time at Louisville.

Ryan Chalifoux replaced Blanton Creque, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), for the final five games last season.

Chalifoux, a redshirt junior, went 1 for 3 on field goal attempts last season, making a 33-yard against Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl. Chalifoux went 22 of 25 on extra-point attempts last season, and also had a 7-yard touchdown pass against NC State on a fake field-goal attempt.

Louisville signed Brock Travelstead, who enrolled in January, in the 2020 recruiting class. Travelstead kicked and punt in high school, ranking as the nation’s sixth best kicker.

James Turner and Logan Lupo are a pair of sophomore kickers. Ryan Harwell is a freshman punter from Tyler, Tex.

“We have been rotating those guys, one day they will go with the ones, the next days with the twos, really see how they react,” Satterfield said.

Louisville kicked and punted throughout its scrimmage Aug. 15.

“Today was really good for them because you’re coming from the sideline, walking out there trying to make a kick,” Satterfield said. “Those guys need to kick a lot. We kicked a lot of field goals, extra points, we did a long punt period.”

Satterfield admitted that Louisville is a long ways off from finalizing its starting kicker and punter.

He said coaches will watch film and continue to chart performances in practices and scrimmages.

