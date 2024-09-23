Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's streak of midday kickoffs will come to an end when SMU comes to town to start the month of October.
The matchup between the Cardinals and the Mustangs on Saturday, Oct. 5 will kickoff at 12:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky., the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.
No. 15 Louisville (3-0, 1-0 ACC) didn't play the prettiest game in their last time out against Georgia Tech, but it was still a victory nonetheless. Despite being out-gained 410-to-326, the Cardinals countered that by scoring in all three phases of the game to help come on top with a 31-19 win.
As for SMU (3-1, 0-0 ACC), they look like they are starting to turn a corner. The Mustangs opened with an uninspiring win at Nevada, then lost to BYU at home after a blowout win vs. FCS foe Houston Christian. But most recently, SMU won in a shootout over rival TCU, winning the Iron Skillet 66-42.
Next Saturday will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs, with SMU owning a 2-0 advantage. The two played a home-and-home series in the mid-1980's, with the Mustangs winning 24-6 in Irving, Texas on Sept. 3, 1983, as well as in Louisville, Ky. on Sept. 15, 1984 with a 41-7 victory.
Louisville travels to Notre Dame this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST, while SMU hosts Florida State this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST
(Photo of Donald Chaney Jr.: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
