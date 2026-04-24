Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DE Commit Munir Lewis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football's recruiting momentum in the Class of 2027 keeps on rolling, with Munir Lewis being the latest to commit to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:

Player: Munir Lewis

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

School: Cleveland (Oh.) Brush

Top Offers: Cincinnati, Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (592nd)

Munir Lewis' Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)

Frame: Lewis' possesses a great frame for the position he plays. He's got above average height, his overall weight is in a fantastic spot, and has greatly improved muscle tone in the last few months - especially in his upper arms. Wingspan is also above average.

Athleticism: Lewis has a good mix of athletic intangibles. He regularly demonstrates good play strength, short area footwork and agility are in a good spot as well, and there's a lot to like with his open field speed given his weight.

Instincts: There's a lot to like when it comes to Lewis' pass rush capabilities, thanks primarily to how he uses his hands (when combined with his length/wingspan). They're incredibly quick to help him shed initial blocks, and they're also fairly strong when it comes to both counters and completing tackle attempts. The coordination of his hands and wingspan gives Lewis a great swim move, which when compared to a good release off the line, helps him shoot inside B gaps fairly quickly. It also helps that he's got great closing speed, usually takes good pursuit angles, and has a high motor overall. On screens, short passes and against the run, he knows where the ball is at all times, and reacts appropriately.

Polish: This past season as a junior, Lewis primarily played on the left side of the line as a five-tech, but did take some reps on the right side. While he does have a good set of pass rush moves, his overall bend is just average and he could definitely work on staying low more consistently. It also doesn't help that, while he's got some good footwork, he's not super twitchy. While Lewis takes good pursuit angles, he does sometimes over shoot the actual tackle attempt. He flashed some good bull rush moves, and it will be fascinating to see how much better he gets here considering how much muscle and weight he's added since the end of his junior year.

Bottom Line: Overall, this is high upside pickup for Louisville. Lewis certainly has some fundamental things that he has to work on, but you can't coach that frame - especially one that has gotten larger this offseason - and he already has a good set of pass rush moves. He has the potential to explode as a prospect during his senior year in high school, which could lead to early playing time in college.

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(Photo of Munir Lewis, Clev Lubin via Twitter/X)