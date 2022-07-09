Keenum included the Cardinals in his top five, and recently took a visit to campus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With all the momentum that the Louisville football program has been on in the Class of 2023, there are still a couple areas of need. Head coach Scott Satterfield and his staff placed an early emphasis on offensive skill position players and defensive backs, and now the focus has shifted a bit to the trenches.

Unfortunately, one of their more sought-after offensive line targets is now traveling behind enemy lines. Florence (Ala.) Mars Hill Bible school offensive tackle/center Koby Keenum announced Saturday from his high school auditorium that he has committed to Kentucky over Louisville.

Keenum had been a long time target of the Cardinals, originally being extended a scholarship offer in May of 2021. Louisville's pursuit of him took off over the last few months, culminating in his listing the Cards in his top five and making it to campus for an official visit in mid-June. That being said, Kentucky was also hot on his trail, and he took an official visit to Lexington the weekend before his weekend to Louisville.

While he had quickly emerged as one of Louisville's top five offensive line targets in the cycle, the program is still in good shape at the position. They already have commitments from offensive tackles Luke Burgess and Jordan Church, and are the clear favorite for offensive guard Madden Sanker, who is set to commit on July 11.

Still, losing out on Keenum is a bit of a disappointing outcome for Louisville. He was ranked as the No. 3 center in the class according to Rivals, and the No. 876 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Related: Louisville Football Class of 2023 Commitments

Louisville currently sports an 11-man 2023 recruiting class, which ranks as high as No. 13 in the nation according to On3.

(Photo of Koby Keenum via the Times Daily)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter