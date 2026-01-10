Iowa Transfer Safety Koen Entringer Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another high impact transfer is heading to the Louisville football program, this time at a position of great need.

Standout Iowa safety Koen Entringer announced Saturday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He's the 16th portal pickup for the Cardinals in the last five days.

So far, Louisville has landed 20 transfer commitments, beginning to offset 25 portal defections that they has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up last Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-1, 211-pound strong safety was one of the better defensive backs in the Big Ten this season, earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention. Starting all 13 games, Entringer finished with the third-most tackles on the Hawkeyes with 73 (43 solo), as well as 3.5 for loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

After redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2022, the Ypsilanti, Mich. has played in every game for Iowa but one over the last three seasons. Making 43 total appearances for the Hawkeyes, Entringer has collected 100 total tackles (62 solo), 3.5 for loss, five pass breakups, an interception, plus the forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Getting Entringer in the fold was sorely needed for Louisville, and not just because of his level of play. Prior to his commitment, the only scholarship safeties on the roster were Micah Rice and Jordan Vann, both of whom are freshmen.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Koen Entringer: Nirmalendu Majumdar - Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

