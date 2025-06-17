Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville CB Commit Kris Brunson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program had added another boost to their secondary with the Class of 2026, as Kris Brunson has officially committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Kris Brunson
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
School: Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood
Top Offers: Miami, Mississippi State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Western Kentucky
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8467 (1,383rd)
Kris Brunson's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Brunson has a very good base frame for a defensive back. He's got the height that you want out of a corner, and possesses an incredible wingspan to boot. His muscle tone is a little wiry, but he also has a lot more room to add weight as well.
Athleticism: Brunson's upper tier agility is his athletic calling card. He's got an incredibly fast backpedal, as well as great footwork overall. On top of that, he also has great logn stride open field speed, good play strength for a defensive back, and a decent vertical.
Instincts: As you can imagine, Brunson athletic intangible make a seamless transition to the gridiron. He has phenomenal closing speed when sitting in zone coverage, and routinely makes plays on the ball because of it. But what make Brunson so deadly is his patience. He is extremely adept at reading the quarterback's eyes, and as soon as he sees the window to make a play open, he strikes, and seldom makes the wrong decision. In man coverage, he is very disruptive and can knock receivers off their route, but sometimes he does get a little too handsy.
Polish: At Brookwood, Brunson primarily played off coverage with an inside shade that usually allowed him to keep contain inside the field. While speed and patience is what makes him deadly, he also plays through contact very well. Brunson's not afraid to fight through a block, and is a hard and fundamental tackler. That being said, he's just so-so at pressing receivers on the line of scrimmage, and sometimes is a tick late to flip his hips in downfield coverage. However, the latter he can usually make up for with great recovery speed.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is very good pickup for Louisville. While Brunson has a couple things to clean up and likely needs to add a bit more weight, he brings to the table an understanding of coverage and level of play recognition that few high school prospects have.
(Photo of Kris Brunson via Twitter/X)
