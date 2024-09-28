Louisville WR Caullin Lacy 'Expected' to Play vs. Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is getting a massive piece of their offense back in time for one of their biggest games of the season.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, wide receiver Caullin Lacy is "expected" to play for the Cardinals in their ranked road showdown at Notre Dame today. Thamel says that Lacy is a "gametime decision with the expectation that he’s going to 'give it a shot' and play."
The transfer from South Alabama suffered a broken collarbone on the final day of fall camp. The program originally announced that he would be set to miss 6-8 weeks, but later amended that to an "extended period of time."
Lacy returned to practice just ahead of Louisville's matchup vs. Georgia Tech, with head coach Jeff Brohm expressing that he was hopeful he could return for the game against the Irish. Lacy was fully dressed for the game vs. the Yellow Jackets and went through warmups in pre-game, but did not play.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver was one of the most prolific and explosive wide receivers in all of college football this past season. He caught 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns, with the receptions mark good for fifth in the FBS and the yardage mark coming in at sixth. He took home First-Team All-Sun Belt honors for his efforts.
The Mobile, Ala native also had a productive 2022 campaign, logging 64 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns. In four years with the Jaguars, he has caught 207 passes for 2,517 yards and 13 touchdowns; while also rushing 31 times for 140 yards.
No. 15 Louisville's matchup with No. 16 Notre Dame is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST in South Bend, Ind.
(Photo of Caullin Lacy: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
