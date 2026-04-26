Ravens, Louisville OL Trevonte Sylvester Agree to UDFA Deal

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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Lamar Jackson is getting some help on the offensive line from his alma mater.

After going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Louisville offensive lineman Trevonte Sylvester is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens, his agency told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Sylvester is one of seven former Cardinals to sign an undrafted free agent deal following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, joining defensive end Wesley Bailey, defensive tackle Rene Konga, wide receiver Caullin Lacy, quarterback Miller Moss, center Pete Nygra and linebacker T.J. Quinn. Just one Louisville player was selected in this year's draft, with wide receiver Chris Bell coming off the board in the third round to the Miami Dolphins.

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(Photo of Trevonte Sylvester via University of Louisville Athletics)