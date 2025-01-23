Lamar Jackson Named a Finalist for 2024 NFL MVP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville star and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named one of the five finalists for the 2024 Associated Press Most Valuable Player, the NFL announced Thursday.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff were also named finalists to win this season's MVP. The winner will be announced on Feb. 6 as part of the 14th annual NFL Honors ceremony.
Jackson is the presumptive frontrunner to be named this season's MVP. It has been a two horse race between Jackson and Allen for the majority of the season, and Jackson received 30 of the 50 first-place All-Pro votes at quarterback by the Associated Press' national panel of media members, while Allen received 18. This same panel is also responsible for voting for the MVP award.
Already a two-time NFL MVP, Jackson recently wrapped up his best season at the professional level. Starting all 17 of the Ravens' regular season games, he completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns - all of which are career-highs - while also rushing for 915 yards and four touchdowns.
Not only did Jackson lead the NFL in Passer Rating at 119.6 and yards per passing attempt at 8.8, he also led the league in yards per rushing attempt at 6.6. Earlier in the ryear, he broke Michael Vick's record for career rushing yards by a quarterback at 6,110.
Jackson helped guide Baltimore to a 12-5 regular season record, as well as an AFC North Championship. The third-seeded Ravens took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 during Wild Card Weekend to kick off their playoff run, but fell 27-25 at the Buffalo Bills during the Divisional Round.
Since being drafted by Baltimore with the final first round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, Jackson has been one of the most electric players in the NFL. He has led the Ravens to a 70-24 record as a starter, including winning the 2019 and 2023 NFL MVP. In 103 total games, he has amassed 26,232 total yards of offense and 199 touchdowns.
Jackson is without a doubt the top player in Louisville football history. He set numerous records during his three year tenure with the Cardinals, finishing his collegiate career with 9,043 yards passing, 4,132 yards rushing and 119 total touchdowns. He became the school's first ever Heisman Trophy winner after accumulating 5,114 total yards and 51 total touchdowns in 2016.
(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky