Louisville OL Lance Robinson Out for 2024 Season
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville offensive lineman Lance Robinson will miss the upcoming 2024 season, head coach Jeff Brohm announced Friday during the program's annual Media Day.
The offensive guard/tackle suffered what appeared to be a left knee injury towards the end of the Cardinals' first practice of fall camp on Wednesday. He had to be helped off the field after being down for several minutes.
Robinson originally joined Louisville last offseason. Due to NCAA transfer rules at the time, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound transfer from Houston was orginally slated to sit the 2023 season. When rules were relaxed, he was able to suit up for Louisville's Holiday Bowl matchup vs. USC, playing 42 snaps at right guard and allowing no pressures.
Robinson was a key component of an offensive line that helped the Cougars average 455. 8 yards and 36.1 points per game during the 2022 season. Playing in all 13 games with 11 starts, he allowed only four sacks and one quarterback hit over 483 pass block snaps played. All 730 of his snaps last season came exclusively at right tackle, and he was tabbed as a Third-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection by Pro Football Focus.
The Camilla, Ga. native spent his first two years in college with Middle Tennessee. He saw just three games of action during his true freshman campaign, then took a massive step forward in 2021. He was the Blue Raiders' highest-graded offensive lineman that season by Pro Football Focus, not allowing a single sack in 470 pass block snaps. He played 846 snaps overall that season, with 709 of them coming at right tackle.
(Photo of
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X