Mekhi Becton wanted to be the best tackle in college football

Mekhi Becton told Louisville offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford he wanted to be the best tackle in college football. The left tackle proved he was willing to work for that goal during his junior year.

Becton is projected as a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after being selected as a second-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in his final season at Louisville.

When head coach Scott Satterfield and Ledford arrived at Louisville, Becton shared his goal with the new coaches. With a 6-foot-7, 364-pound frame, Becton was ready to go to work.

“Once I first got here with him, he was nothing but all ears,” Ledford said. “His willingness and his coachability to go out and do everything we asked him to do, that takes a lot for that individual.”

Ledford believes Becton improved each week of the season, which was a testament to his work ethic.

Becton has the right temperament and demeanor on the field, Ledford said. He started 33 games for Louisville in three years and was voted the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2019, an award given annually to a player voted most outstanding blocker in the ACC.

Becton impressed scouts at the NFL Combine in February, posting a time of 5.10 in the 40-yard dash.

“He is just scratching the surface on how good he is about to come. He made a lot of strides from last year to this year,” Ledford said. “I think he is really starting to come into his own. I think he is going to be a great asset for any organization that selects him.”

NFL scouts have asked Ledford about Becton’s weight. The lineman was the largest player at the NFL combine, but Ledford said Becton was never over 20% body fat.

“He does things at 360 pounds that players weighing 290 to 300 pounds,” Ledford said. “He is bringing a lot more force.”

Becton was one of multiple players to have drug tests flagged from the 2020 NFL Combine, which was reported last week. Becton didn’t fail a drug test while at Louisville.

“I have never been made aware, there is nothing that has been brought to my attention in the year I was with him,” Ledford said. “He was a guy that I never worried outside of football or doing anything wrong.”

The NFL Draft will be held virtually this year amid the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus), but Ledford still wants Becton to enjoy the experience of being drafted.

“I told him ‘I know it’s going to be different this year, but it’s going to be a celebration of everything you put forth. All the work that you have done, enjoy it,’” Ledford said.

Becton is currently in Dallas training with position specific workouts.