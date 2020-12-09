Dwayne Ledford & Dez Fitzpatrick Talk Senior Day vs. Wake Forest

(Photo of Malik Cunningham, Dez Fitzpatrick: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After wrinkles in the schedule caused by COVID-19 gave Louisville a third bye week, the Cardinals are now prepared to take the gridiron for their regular season finale. Next up, Louisville will be hosting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for Senior Day. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford and redshirt senior wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick took time to meet with the media. They discussed the upcoming game against the Demon Deacons, looked back at their season as a whole and beyond, talked about Tutu Atwell's decision to declare for the NFL Draft, and head coach Scott Satterfield's talks with South Carolina.

Below is the transcript from their press conference as well as the videos:

Offensive Coordinator Dwayne Ledford

(On what it has been like to watch Tutu Atwell grow over the last couple years)

That's one of those guys, I mean you're just not gonna be able to replace the guy. Not just from just talent, but just what he means to the program. Just the type of kid he is. Always pleasant, got a smile on his face, always picking people up and working as hard as anybody out there. Great work ethic, always got that big smile, and just wanted to compete. He's one of the biggest competitors I've ever been around, and just always wanted to compete and whatever it was that he was doing. He's going to be missed, but we're extremely happy for Tutu and look forward to following his journey through the NFL.



(On how he's seen the younger receivers grow)

It's been fun watching those guys going out and practicing, knowing that they're going to get some opportunities for some touches in the game. I felt that they've done a really good job with the opportunities that's been there for them this year. We're excited about it. We're excited about the way they work. Obviously Tutu brings a lot just from a speed standpoint, just everything that he does and just how he practiced. He leads by example, Tutu does. But those young guys, they've been around him now. They've seen him work. You see those guys, like today's practice, just guys out there competing and competing hard, and having fun with it. Those guys know that, it's my time now. They're excited about it, and they're looking forward to, and eager to, get on the field this Saturday.



(On what offensive areas that have made the most progress)

When you look at it, we really try to stay away from looking at the statistics of it until once the season's completed. But the thing that I'm really pleased with the guys is just the way they've come up. How they've dealt with so much this year, and still come out every day and work hard and practice hard. Because to me, I think these guys - it could have been easily with the things that were going on out there in our world today, could have been easy for those guys to come in one of those days and not want to practice. Not want to work hard. You didn't see that. You didn't see that from these guys, and I think that's a lot of progress. That just kind of speaks to just those guys and their work ethic, and just their makeup. What they want to be and what they want to become. That to me, was something very impressive. Seeing guys step up in roles and take over for guys that we lost last year, and doing a good job with it. Just seeing all that kind of unfold throughout the season, that's been very pleasant with some of the surprises that we've seen with some of these guys. Once the season's over with, we'll kind of take a look at everything. The good, the bad, compared to what we did last year and kind of see the areas that we need to improve on. We'll get our plan together for spring ball and really hammer in and hit home the things that we think we got to work at. But the thing that I've been very pleased with, is just how these guys have worked. That goes a long ways, because if we don't have that, those guys aren't wanting to come out and give that effort that we want as a program, we're not going to be able to get much done. To me, those guys have come out and they've done that every day.



(On how crazy it has been with senior week and the early signing period coming up)

It's a totally different way on how you're handling your senior day, that's for sure. It's something that - obviously we will have the discussions with all the seniors on the football team, and just kind of see where they are with things. We got a great group of seniors. The thing that is very unfortunate, is these guys not getting to experience to me that the full experience of college game day at Cardinal Stadium. That stadium when it's rocking, and just thinking back to last year to those games, those guys missed that the whole year. There were some games that we played, and there's nobody in the stands. This is something that they had to deal with and I thought they dealt with it very well. But that's just something, I feel feel bad for those guys. That it wasn't your typical year, and going into your senior season - that's one that you're always going to remember. It's supposed to be special for those guys. But I think we got a good group of seniors, a great group of seniors. They've been through a lot. That's the thing about it is, to me, I wish we could always be with these guys for forever. But you know, those guys, your playing days, or that everybody's even when you go to the league, those days are limited. You got a certain number of snaps, and that's all you got. But I love being around these guys, I love their unselfishness. I think that they are great with one another, and just seeing them, because you know we miss so much with doing stuff with our guys like we typically do in the offseason. Just doing stuff with the guys outside of facilities, but kind of seeing them doing things with each other on the field, in the locker room, and just making it the best situation that we can make it this year. I'm really proud of those guys.



(On if he saw a drop-off in practice with everything that happened in regards to Satterfield and South Carolina)

I think the practice that we had today was as good as we've had all season. I think the guys were very spirited. There was no drop off. Our whole goal that we said on Sunday when we came in: this is our last week that we got with one another right now. The next year's team, it's going to be different. There's gonna be new faces come in, there's gonna be some of you guys that we won't be here. This is our last week that we get to put a stamp on for you guys, and this football team. How do you want to be remembered? And to make this our best week that we can have, it's going to go through preparations. I think the guys came out today and had, I wish we could have stayed out in practice and it just added to it, but just the way the guys were competing. The way they were practicing. I love these guys, man, and just the way they work. Man, it was fun being out there today.



(On if he breathes a sign of relief that the whole season was played)

You know, it's something that was a goal of ours that we set when we first came through. We kind of knew that, we don't know what to expect week in and week out. Who's going to be available, who's not going to be able to play. But we wanted to play a season, and so let's do everything that we can to get a season in. I can't tell you how proud I am of our players. How like Matt Summers and his staff, and just the diligent work that has been done daily to make this like where you're in that final week now. I think that there's so much work that has been done to go into it, and I can't say enough about these players, and just what they had to go through just daily and just handling when so and so with it isn't going to be available this week and next person stepping up. Those kids, they went through a lot with that. It's been a completely different year for them. I thought that they've worked through it extremely well, and they kept fighting. They kept working hard and I'm extremely proud of that.

(On how the last few days have gone with Satterfield & South Carolina situation)

Obviously my wife and I, you talk about these days. The reason I came to Louisville, is because of Scott Satterfield. It's because of the man that he is. I know how he treats the players, how he is with his program. A man that I admire and I look up to. To me, in the culture that we have, I think the world of Scott and his family. He's, like I said before, for you to uproot your family and come to a place, Scott Satterfield was that reason for us. It's just because I know everything about him. I know the type of person he is, the man that he is, what he stands for. It's all about our players. We talk to these kids all the time, it's a player ran program. We love these kids, and we love on them. I think that's reason why you see the guys, they play hard. I can't say enough good things about Scott. He's always up front, and he's honest with us. Like I said, he obviously he is a dear friend of mine, but I got nothing but respect, and he's somebody obviously hopefully one day, if get an opportunity to be a head coach, he's somebody I'm gonna try to model myself. Just because of the respect I have for him and the job that he does. I could go on forever to talk about the good things with Scott, because that's how I feel about him. I'm glad I'm here with him.



Wide Receiver Dez Fitzpatrick

(On what it will feel like to play his final game at Cardinal Stadium)

Definitely surreal. You know, I always thought about this day coming. A few years ago, just watching my older friends, my older teammates leave and say their goodbyes, and I was like, 'wow, it feels like this day is never gonna come'. I woke up this morning, and I'm like, 'dang, this is my last Tuesday practice in college, at Louisville, everything'. So, you know, real surreal. I've been thinking about it a lot, trying not to be emotional. It's coming to an end. It's exciting and it's also sad at the same time.



(On what moments stick out during his career)

Probably just this past last few weeks. Probably the Boston College (game). Just being able to bring some life back into the team with that touchdown, the 73 yarder I think it. In the fourth quarter just to bring us back into a one possession game, that was definitely a big time play. I think that was one of my, I don't really think too much in the past going years by, so I'm just gonna keep it up there.



(On if he talks to the younger guys about what they should carry on)

Oh yeah, definitely. I share all my mistakes and things that I did wrong that I think I could have done better in my past years. Me being younger, and also this year. I share with my little brother, I share with Jordan Watkins, all the younger receivers. Not just receivers, but just the younger players around me like, 'hey I did this when I was younger, I did that when I was younger, I did this when I shouldn't have, I did that when I knew it was wrong'. Giving them experience when they haven't crossed that road yet, so when they do approach that road, they know to go right and not left.



(On the outpouring of support for Coach Satterfield following Monday's press conference)

I kind of wanted to wait until the fire died down a little bit. It was just so much going on at one time. The interview, and then obviously the backlash of it. It was just so much going on at one time. We in the program know how close Satt is. The media has its own perception, and we have our own perception, so I wanted to share my perception when the fire was died down a little bit. Give an overview on how I thought about Coach Satt, cause you know he's a great coach in my eyes and a great leader. He's done everything that he can for us to make sure we're happy, and always goes the extra mile. What he said, obviously was turned, his words, into another way, and what he said he didn't mean at all. So I just want to make sure that everybody heard my voice as well.



(On what the conversation was like between Satterfield and the players)

I'm gonna keep it inside the program, but it was real. It was really sincere. I believe what he said, and the only thing on both of our minds is beating Wake Forest this last game for senior year.



(On if he's aware of his all-time Louisville stats, and has any subsequent goal for the Wake Forest game)

I'm not. It's funny you say that, because if you ask any of my teammates, I'm not really the one who keeps up with my stats. That's not me at all. I have my friends back home and some of my family members keep up with that for me, and they'll text me like, 'hey man, you know, you're yada, yada, yada, yada'. And I was like, 'Oh really? Okay, that's pretty cool'. I'm not really the big 'knowing my own stats' guy. The only thing that I care about is the W and L at the end of the game, and I always say that because I'm very competitive, and that's all I care about at the end of the day is a win or a loss. I have all my friends and my family members to tally up the stats and all that stuff.



(On what it would mean to be a top-five Louisville receiver)

It would definitely mean a lot. On a personal note, obviously, that would mean a lot. Everybody would want something like that to happen for them. So if it happened, that'd be awesome. If it doesn't then, that's also okay cause I don't want to leave Louisville with any regrets. I don't think I have anything so far. That's all I really care about.



(On if he's always been a leader or if it's something he developed while at Louisville)

You know, I've always been just kind of that guy. My dad kind of molded me and shaped me into being that. I'm not gonna say I didn't want to always be a leader, but I just wanted to always just be around with everybody else. You have to you have to set yourself at a higher standard, and the things that they do, you can't do, and all that kind of stuff. I think I definitely learned more about it, and it was more adversity, when I came to college. I really had to dig back down and, like, know if I really love it and everything's if - if you really love it when things are bad, you can't be front runner. When good things are bad, you got to just remain positive and keep everybody together. So I just tried to be that glue and keep everybody together.



(On if he thinks about what it would be like to play professionally)

Oh yeah, 1,000%. That's been my dream ever since elementary school when the teachers asked 'what do you want to be when you grow up?' I was a kid putting down pro football player. That's been my dream as far as I've known I had 10 fingers. I always thought about that, I always dreamed about it, always worked towards it. Whenever its summer workouts and things are going hard, and I need three more sprints, that's what I'm thinking about - the NFL, and just my dream and can't give up. Obviously, there's days that are very hard. I'm sure every football player had one time where they wanted to quit, or just wanting to tap out. But having that in the back of your mind, knowing you know that you're this close, that close, you're that close, can't quit now. My motto is 'I've gotten all the way up to here, so why stop now?' That's just kind of my motto.

