'26 RB Lekhy Thompkins Names Louisville to Top Three
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the Louisville football program's top remaining offensive targets in the Class of 2026 is one step closer to pulling the trigger.
Jackson (Tenn.) University School running back Lekhy Thompkins announced his top three schools on Thursday, with the Cardinals still in the running. Memphis and Minnesota are the other two schools that made the cut, and he is set to announce his commitment on May 23.
While Louisville already has a commitment from four-star running back Evan Hampton, Thompkins has still be a big time target of the Cards. He visited for their game vs. Pitt last season, and returned for an official visit this past March, where he was officially offered.
The 6-foot-1, 227-pound two-way prospect ranks as the No. 31 player in the state of Tennessee, the No. 62 running back in the class, and the No. 1000 recruit in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite.
Thompkins is coming off of an incredibly impactful junior campaign for University School. He rushed for 892 yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as caught 20 passes for 342 yards and three more scores. Over on defense as a linebacker, he also logged 45 tackles, 10.5 for loss, three pass breakups and two sacks.
He's had a prolific career with the Lions up to this point. In just three years, Thompkins has rushed for 3,823 yards and 51 touchdowns, caught 47 passes for 661 yards and seven touchdowns, and tallied 82 total tackles including 24.5 for loss.
Louisville currently sports 13 commitments in their 2026 recruiting class. It ranks as high as the No. 15 class in the nation, per 247Sports.
(Photo of Lekhy Thompkins via Instagram)
