Louisville CB Quincy Riley to Play at Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Louisville football program is getting back one of their top defenders when they face Virginia later today.
Star cornerback Quincy Riley will be available to play against the Cavaliers.
Riley has missed the Cardinals' last two games at Notre Dame and vs. SMU with a right ankle/foot injury. In the Cardinals' 31-19 win over Georgia Tech, Riley had a noticeable limp throughout the game and was favoring his left leg. He finished the game with two solo tackles, one of which came for a loss, as well as a forced fumble.
The 6-foot-0, 195-pound corner is one the best defensive backs in the ACC, but has had a bit of a slow start to the season. While he has an interception, a pass breakup and a forced fumble through three starts, he only has four tackles on the season, and sports a 55.9 grade on Pro Football Focus.
Riley established himself as one of the best defenders in the ACC last season. He finished the year with a team-best 12 pass breakups, and was second on the Cardinals in interceptions with three, leading the ACC with 15 pass defenses. He also collected 49 tackles and 1.5 for loss.
Louisville's matchup with Virginia is set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST in Charlottesville, Va.
(Photo of Quincy Riley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
