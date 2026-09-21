Louisville Football And Avoiding "Relief Syndrome"

The Louisville Football squad has launched to #16 in the AP and the Cards won a game the program has been pointing towards since the 2026 schedule reveal. The vibes are good, UofL is talented and has national respect. Nothing in its way right?

Well, we've seen this before. And really a lot of program have gotten to this point. The table is set, the Cards are in the driver's seat for the ACC Championship Game and/or playoffs. And then...... BOOM. An unexpected loss. Why does this happen?

RELIEF SYNDROME

Relief Syndrome is defined as: The release of physical and/or mental intensity following an accomplishment.

More simply, you stopped doing what got you there. According to Nick Saban It happens in most of the population. "You do something special, which society promotes this and we all grow up this way. You get rewarded (for doing something special) and you should be able to rest on our laurels. Kind of like when you get an "A" on a test and then we jacked around and got a "C" on the next test and we were happy to have a "B" average."

You can hear Saban talk about "Relief Syndrome" on The Pivot Podcast here at the 22:45 mark:

For Louisville under Jeff Brohm we've seen it in his tenure here as well:

2023:

October 7th:

#25 Louisville beats #10 Notre Dame 33-20 to improve to 6-0.

October 14th:

#14 Louisville LOSES to Unranked Pittsburgh 38-21. 2023 Pitt finished just 3-9.

2024:

November 2nd:

Unranked Louisville beats #11 Clemson 33-21.

November 16th:

#19 Louisville loses at the buzzer to unranked Stanford 38-35. Stanford in 2024 finished 3-9.

Replacing The Hunger? Louisville Hasn't Accomplished Anything.....Yet

"Relief Syndrome" is driven by the idea that NOT having success is what drives the accomplishment. I'd argue that Louisville has yet to achieve anything to this stage. Sure the Cards have won two games and lost at the buzzer to an Ole Miss team that looks incredibly strong..... but in the grand scheme of things??? Nothing yet. It's still September. The Cards have merely set the table. The feast comes in December.

Now Louisville has to return home to play Wake Forest as a -12.5 favorite (according to DraftKings). We've seen this before. 2023 Pitt the Cards were favored by 7.5 (DK). In 2024 vs. Stanford UofL Football was favored by 21! (DK)

This is the moment. Coming off a ranked win against an opponent Louisville is expected to beat to continue its long march to the College Football Playoff. Do the Cards capitalize and lock in for the Demon Deacons the same way they locked in for Ole Miss and SMU? Or do they repeat 2023 vs. Pitt? Or 2024 vs. Stanford.

The table is set, invitations are starting to be considered. Relief syndrome might be the only thing that gets in the way of that on Saturday at L&N.