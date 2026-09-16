Louisville Football Learns 2027 ACC Opponents
On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the conference matchups for the 2027 season. Strength of schedule is one of the biggest qualms of the 2026 Louisville football schedule, today’s release confirms a big step up in class from this season.
The Ville is set to host Clemson, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech at L&N Stadium, while traveling to California, Duke, Florida State, Miami and Virginia.
Three non-conference matchups for next season have already been announced. The Cards are set to host the Richmond Spiders from the FCS on August 28. The Cards won the only previous matchup 35-0.
Labor Day weekend will see Louisville head to Tampa and face former conference foe, South Florida. It will be the opening of their new on-campus stadium. Raymond James Stadium, where the Bulls currently play, was a house of horror for Louisville until the Charlie Strong era. The Cards lost their first four games in the NFL stadium, before finally breaking through and beating the Bulls in their home venue in 2011 and 2013.
To cap the 2027 season, Louisville is slated to head to Kroger Field and face arch-rival Kentucky. The Cards have won the past two renditions of the Governor’s Cup, blanking the Cats 41-0 on Thanksgiving weekend in 2025.
Clemson will be making its second consecutive trip to L&N after holding on for a 20-19 win over the Cards last season. The Cards finally overcame the losing streak against the Tigers in 2024, defeating them in Death Valley 33-21. Clemson owns a 9-1 series advantage over the Cards.
UNC will be making its first trip to L&N Stadium since the Cards joined the ACC. Louisville won in Chapel Hill during Lamar Jackson’s junior season 47-35 in 2017. The Tar Heels are 0-2 in L&N Stadium (formerly Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium). Louisville won 69-14 in 2005 and 39-34 in 2012, the same season the Cards would beat Florida in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Syracuse has not beaten Louisville in the Derby City since it came in and knocked off the Cards as a 38-point underdog in 2007. Louisville is 5-0 at home against the Orange since joining the ACC with the scoring margin being 224-64 in favor of the Cards in those matchups.
James Franklin’s Virginia Tech Hokies will be making their third trip to The Ville since 2020. The Hokies beat a Covid-depleted Louisville squad 42-35 in 2020, but the Cards routed Virginia Tech in Jeff Brohm’s first season 34-3.
Louisville and California will be meeting in football for just the second time when the Cards head to Berkeley next season. The Bears upset The Ville as a 19-point underdog, 29-26 at L&N Stadium last November. The cross-country trip is never easy mid-season, so it will be interesting to see when this game is announced in terms of proximity to other road trips and bye weeks on the schedule.
The Cards will be making their first trip to Durham since Scott Satterfield and Malik Cunningham throttled the Devils 62-22 in 2021. Cunningham threw for 303 yards and rushed for 224 yards, becoming the second player in NCAA history to account for 300 yards passing and 200 rushing in a game. In 2002, John L Smith’s Cards won 40-3 in Durham.
Louisville has won two of the last three matchups against Florida State in Tallahassee. In 2017, Blanton Creque hit a go ahead field goal in the closing seconds to lead The Ville to a 31-28 win. Malik Cunningham would navigate a 31-23 win over the Noles in 2021. The only other win for Louisville in Tallahassee came in 1952.
The trip to Miami will be the second consecutive for Louisville in the series against Miami. The Cards had never won in Miami Gardens until Jeff Brohm knocked them off to clinch a berth in the ACC Championship Game in 2023. In 2025, the Cards would knock off the No. 2 Hurricanes 24-21 in a Friday night contest. In 2004, Louisville would roll in and take a 24-7 halftime lead over then No. 3 Miami before falling 41-38 in a game Devin Hester took over.
The Ville’s last trip to Charlottesville in 2024 saw a touchdown pass from Tyler Shough to Jamari Johnson in the closing minutes lead the Cards to knock off the Cavs 24-20. In 2014, the Cards would lose their first ACC road game in Charlottesville after muffing a punt late. Lamar Jackson found Jaylen Smith in the back corner of the end zone for a 32-25 win.
The dates of each conference game will be revealed in January, with kick times to be released along the way in 2027.
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Creighton is a well-known sports media personality, and die-hard University of Louisville Cardinals fan. He also serves as the producer for The Deener Show (weekdays 7-10 AM) on ESPN 680/105.7 FM and 93.9 The Ville, where he helps deliver sharp sports talk, fan reactions, and daily Cardinals coverage alongside Drew Deener & Mark Blankenbaker. Creighton is known for his humor and strong opinions on all things UofL.Follow CreightonHarley