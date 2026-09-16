Louisville Football Learns 2027 ACC Opponents

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the conference matchups for the 2027 season. Strength of schedule is one of the biggest qualms of the 2026 Louisville football schedule, today’s release confirms a big step up in class from this season.

The Ville is set to host Clemson, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech at L&N Stadium, while traveling to California, Duke, Florida State, Miami and Virginia.

Three non-conference matchups for next season have already been announced. The Cards are set to host the Richmond Spiders from the FCS on August 28. The Cards won the only previous matchup 35-0.

Labor Day weekend will see Louisville head to Tampa and face former conference foe, South Florida. It will be the opening of their new on-campus stadium. Raymond James Stadium, where the Bulls currently play, was a house of horror for Louisville until the Charlie Strong era. The Cards lost their first four games in the NFL stadium, before finally breaking through and beating the Bulls in their home venue in 2011 and 2013.

To cap the 2027 season, Louisville is slated to head to Kroger Field and face arch-rival Kentucky. The Cards have won the past two renditions of the Governor’s Cup, blanking the Cats 41-0 on Thanksgiving weekend in 2025.

Nov 2, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (25) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (10) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Clemson will be making its second consecutive trip to L&N after holding on for a 20-19 win over the Cards last season. The Cards finally overcame the losing streak against the Tigers in 2024, defeating them in Death Valley 33-21. Clemson owns a 9-1 series advantage over the Cards.

UNC will be making its first trip to L&N Stadium since the Cards joined the ACC. Louisville won in Chapel Hill during Lamar Jackson’s junior season 47-35 in 2017. The Tar Heels are 0-2 in L&N Stadium (formerly Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium). Louisville won 69-14 in 2005 and 39-34 in 2012, the same season the Cards would beat Florida in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Nov 13, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (12) tackles Syracuse Orange wide receiver Sharod Johnson (19) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Syracuse 41-3. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse has not beaten Louisville in the Derby City since it came in and knocked off the Cards as a 38-point underdog in 2007. Louisville is 5-0 at home against the Orange since joining the ACC with the scoring margin being 224-64 in favor of the Cards in those matchups.

James Franklin’s Virginia Tech Hokies will be making their third trip to The Ville since 2020. The Hokies beat a Covid-depleted Louisville squad 42-35 in 2020, but the Cards routed Virginia Tech in Jeff Brohm’s first season 34-3.

Louisville and California will be meeting in football for just the second time when the Cards head to Berkeley next season. The Bears upset The Ville as a 19-point underdog, 29-26 at L&N Stadium last November. The cross-country trip is never easy mid-season, so it will be interesting to see when this game is announced in terms of proximity to other road trips and bye weeks on the schedule.

Nov 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) runs with the ball during the 1st half of the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Cards will be making their first trip to Durham since Scott Satterfield and Malik Cunningham throttled the Devils 62-22 in 2021. Cunningham threw for 303 yards and rushed for 224 yards, becoming the second player in NCAA history to account for 300 yards passing and 200 rushing in a game. In 2002, John L Smith’s Cards won 40-3 in Durham.

Louisville has won two of the last three matchups against Florida State in Tallahassee. In 2017, Blanton Creque hit a go ahead field goal in the closing seconds to lead The Ville to a 31-28 win. Malik Cunningham would navigate a 31-23 win over the Noles in 2021. The only other win for Louisville in Tallahassee came in 1952.

The trip to Miami will be the second consecutive for Louisville in the series against Miami. The Cards had never won in Miami Gardens until Jeff Brohm knocked them off to clinch a berth in the ACC Championship Game in 2023. In 2025, the Cards would knock off the No. 2 Hurricanes 24-21 in a Friday night contest. In 2004, Louisville would roll in and take a 24-7 halftime lead over then No. 3 Miami before falling 41-38 in a game Devin Hester took over.

Oct 12, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson (11) celebrates with Cardinals tight end Jaleel Skinner (88) after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Ville’s last trip to Charlottesville in 2024 saw a touchdown pass from Tyler Shough to Jamari Johnson in the closing minutes lead the Cards to knock off the Cavs 24-20. In 2014, the Cards would lose their first ACC road game in Charlottesville after muffing a punt late. Lamar Jackson found Jaylen Smith in the back corner of the end zone for a 32-25 win.

The dates of each conference game will be revealed in January, with kick times to be released along the way in 2027.