Report: Louisville to Hire Charlotte TE Coach Cody Woodiel as QC Coach

The Cardinals have their replacement for Pete Thomas, who was elevated to quarterback coach last month.

(Photo of Cody Woodiel: Sam Roberts/Freeze Frame)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has experienced a lot of coaching staff turnover over the current offseason, but on Friday, it took one step closer to being finalized ahead of spring practice.

The Cardinals are hiring Charlotte tight ends coach Cody Woodiel to be a quality control coach and assist with the offensive line, according to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

He is replacing Pete Thomas, who was promoted to quarterbacks coach following Frank Ponce’s departure to Appalachian State. Thomas also assisted with the offensive line.

Charlotte’s tight end group plays a key role in their rushing attack, to which they a solid amount of success during Woodiel’s tenure. Last season, the 49ers averaged 154.8 yards per game, but in 2019 for his his first season with the program, Charlotte lead Conference-USA in with 203.0 rushing yards per game and a school record 2,639 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.

Prior to joining Charlotte, Woodiel served as an offensive graduate assistant at Oregon for two seasons and had seven years of coaching experience under his belt.

So far this offseason, four assistant coaches have departed the program. Running backs coach Norval McKenzie was hired to the same position at his alma mater of Vanderbilt, quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce took the offensive coordinator job at Appalachian State, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford accepted the offensive line coaching position with the Atlanta Falcons, and safeties coach ShaDon Brown left to be the co-defensive coordinator for West Virginia.

Louisville later hired East Carolina running backs coach De’Rail Sims to replace McKenzie, and promoted quality control coach Pete Thomas to quarterbacks coach. Most recently, it has been reported that Auburn’s Jack Bicknell Jr. has been hired as Louisville’s new offensive line coach, but will not have the offensive coordinator title. A replacement has yet to be named for Brown.

Louisville ended the 2020 season at 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the ACC. Spring practice is scheduled to begin on Monday. Feb. 8. The Cardinals will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

