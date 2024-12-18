Report: Transfer Defenders Clev Lubin, Myles Norwood to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Add two more impact defenders to the Louisville football program's lengthy list of visiting transfers.
Former Coastal Carolina defensive end Clev Lubin and former Ball State cornerback Myles Norwood are both expected to visit the Cardinals, according to 247Sports.
This past season, Lubin was the Chanticleers' top pass rusher, and one of the top defenders in the Sun Belt. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound edge rusher's 12.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks not only led the team, but were fourth and third, respectively, in the conference. He also collected 44 total tackles (24 solo), three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown to earn First-Team All-Sun Belt honors.
The Suffern, N.Y. native actually started his career at Army, redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2022 before transferring to Iowa Western (JUCO) for the 2023 season. There, Lubin earned First-Team NJCAA All-American honors after tallying 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles - all of which led the team - en route to the NJCAA D1 National Championship.
As for Norwood, he was one of the top defensive backs in the MAC. In his lone season with Ball State, the 6-foot-1, 183-pound corner amassed 38 tackles (22 solo), two for loss, a fumble recovery and 10 pass breakup - the latter of which led the team and ranked fifth in the conference. He recently named Louisville to his top three along with Kentucky and South Carolina.
The St. Louis native started his career at Iowa State, but didn't see much playing time at all during his time as a Cyclone. He redshirted his true freshman season in 2022 and played in just one games, then didn't see any action in 2023.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s winter transfer portal window, and have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter. So far, Louisville has seen 17 players of their own enter the portal, while landing seven transfer commitments.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Myles Norwood via Ball State Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X