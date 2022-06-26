Skip to main content

'23 OL Luke Burgess Commits to Louisville

The offensive tackle from Indiana is the 11th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another domino following the biggest recruiting weekend in the history of the Louisville football program has fallen.

Luke Burgess, a Class of 2023 offensive tackle hailing from New Palestine, Ind. - just half an hour east of Indianapolis - announced Sunday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He choose Louisville over ACC foes Florida State and North Carolina.

Burgess had shown a massive amount of interest in Louisville, making five unofficial visits to campus over the course of his recruitment. He finally took an official visit last weekend, alongside multiple high-profile prospects.

He is the second visitor to commit to Louisville since that weekend. El Campo (Tex.) running back Rueben Owens I, the No. 16 player in the nation and top-ranked running back, committed to the Cardinals last Monday.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle is yet another high quality prospect in the class for Louisville. He's ranked as the No. 6 player in the state of Indiana, the No. 35 offensive tackle in the class, and the No. 409 player in the nation according to the 247Sports' Composite.

Burgess was a force at left tackle for New Palestine during his junior season. He helped the Dragons go 8-4 on the year with a berth in Class 5A quarterfinals, as well as rush for 2,690 yards. He also logged 18 total tackles and 2.0 for loss on the other side of the line of scrimmage as a defensive end.

The Hoosier State native is the 11th commitment in Louisville's star-studded 2023 recruiting class - one that ranks in the top 15 nationally and is the best in the ACC. He's also the first offensive line commit in the class, though Scott Satterfield and Co. are also targeting Madden Sanker, Raymond Pulido, Koby Keenum and Jordan Church - all of whom were on campus last weekend for visits.

(Photo of Luke Burgess via Twitter)

